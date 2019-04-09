Post-poll scenario will decide whether we take Congress along: Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party leaders

The Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal is also a partner of the SP-BSP alliance.

The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance will take a call on taking the Congress along based on the post-poll scenario, sources in the two parties said Monday. The reaction from these two parties came after AICC general secretary (west Uttar Pradesh) Jyotiraditya Scindia said the option to be a part of the SP-BSP alliance is open for the Congress after the Lok Sabha polls. “The SP and BSP will take a call on having the Congress in the alliance based on the circumstances post polls,” senior leaders of the alliance said on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Congress selling tickets, alleges Bikram Singh Majithia

Scindia Sunday said it was “unfortunate” that the SP and the BSP did not have talks with the Congress for being a part of the alliance. This, he said, does not mean that the Congress and the SP-BSP cannot come together. He had also said the doors for an alliance were open post polls. A BSP leader said the party leadership is aware of the comments made by Scindia and will take a call. SP leaders said a decision on this will be taken after consulting alliance parties. The Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal is also a partner of the SP-BSP alliance. “The Congress has given this statement to cut into the votes after feeling that the winds are in favor of the SP-BSP alliance,” an SP leader said.