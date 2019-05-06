Post-poll alliance in making? KCR to meet Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao will meet his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. "Rao will meet Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday at 6 pm. In view of the parliament elections, both the CMs will discuss contemporary politics," an official release said. Rao will also visit Rameshwaram and Srirangam temples, and return to Hyderabad, it said. The TRS chief has been proposing a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front at the Centre.