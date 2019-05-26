Poll effect: 15,000 govt schools get electricity connections in rural Madhya Pradesh

By: |
Updated: May 26, 2019 5:59:49 PM

These schools either did not have electricity connections or had temporary arrangements for power supply.

Some primary schools in Bihar have also benefitted from the arrangements made during these Parliamentary elections. (Representational Image)

The just-concluded general elections came as a boon for primary schools in Madhya Pradesh’s rural areas. As per the state Chief Election Commissioner’s (CEO) report, 15,000 government primary schools, which were made polling stations in far-flung areas, got permanent electricity connections during the Lok Sabha polls.

Not just electricity, repair works were also undertaken and some schools provided water connections, officials said.

Some primary schools in Jhabua, Ratlam, Betul, and Bhind and other areas of rural Madhya Pradesh were made polling centres for the first time, a senior election officer said.

These schools either did not have electricity connections or had temporary arrangements for power supply, the official said.

Power connections are necessary at polling booths as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other equipment need continuous power supply.

The education and power departments worked on a war footing to provide electricity connections in these schools, said the official, adding this helped in conducting the polls without fear of power outage.

Some primary schools in Bihar have also benefitted from the arrangements made during these Parliamentary elections.

Referring to the state CEO’s report, a senior official said nearly a dozen primary school buildings were repaired ahead of the polls.

While some schools had cracked roofs, others had broken walls.

These schools were renovated and painted to make them suitable for polling, he said.

Along with this, fans, bulbs and other fixtures were fitted in these institutes.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Poll effect: 15,000 govt schools get electricity connections in rural Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition