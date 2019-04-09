Poll affidavit: Urmila Matondkar owns assets worth Rs 68.28 crore

Matondkar’s movable and immovable assets worth Rs 40,93,46,474 and Rs 27,34,81,000, respectively, while her husband owns movable and immovable assets at Rs 32,35,752.53 and Rs 30,00,000, respectively. (Image source: Urmila Matondkar facebook)

Congress candidates Priya Dutt and Urmila Matondkar have declared assets worth Rs 87.61 crore and Rs 68.28 crore (as per current market value), respectively, in their election affidavits. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora, who also filed his nomination papers Monday before the Election Commission, has individual assets worth Rs 47.33 crore as per the current market value. Dutt is contesting from Mumbai North-Central seat while Matondkar, a Bollywood actress, is testing political waters for the first time. She is the contestant from Mumbai North. Deora is in the fray from Mumbai South constituency. As per Dutt’s affidavit, her annual income rose from Rs 51.86 lakh in 2013-14 to Rs 13.13 crore in 2017-18. Dutt had lost the 2014 general elections against BJP’s Poonam Mahajan.

She has movable assets worth Rs 17,84,01,180 and immovable assets worth Rs 69,77,66,667 (as per the current market rate). Dutt’s husband Owen Roncon owns assets worth Rs 8.10 crore as per the existing market rate. His movable and immovable assets worth Rs 5,85,53,135 and Rs 2,25,00,000, respectively, the affidavit said.

Actor-turned-politician Matondkar’s income in 2013-14 stood at Rs 1.27 crore, which more than doubled to Rs 2.85 crore in 2017-18, as per her affidavit. Matondkar’s movable and immovable assets worth Rs 40,93,46,474 and Rs 27,34,81,000, respectively, while her husband owns movable and immovable assets at Rs 32,35,752.53 and Rs 30,00,000, respectively. Matondkar has loan outstanding of Rs 32 lakh.

As per his affidavit, Deora’s income rose to Rs 1.59 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 83,09,190 in 2013-14. In 2014 general elections, Deora had lost to Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Sawant. Deora owns movable assets worth Rs 33,73,94,451 and immovable assets worth Rs 13,59,18,000, as per the affidavit. His wife’s movable assets worth Rs 31,97,56,713, it stated. Mumbai region goes to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.