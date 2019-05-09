Political rallies, roadshows throw traffic out of gear in national capital

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2019 4:08:38 AM

traffic jam in delhi, traffic jam today, traffic jam in noida, traffic jam gurgaon, traffic jam meaning, traffic jam, rallies in delhi, priyanka gandhi, priyanka gandhi vadra, modi rally, gautam gambhir, atishi, swara bhaskara(Representational: Express photo)

With top political leaders crisscrossing the city for election rallies and roadshows, traffic was thrown out of gear in many areas on Wednesday causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Commuters had to face mile-long traffic jams as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace on major roads due to roadshows by the Congress in northeast and south Delhi and a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in central

Delhi.

The prime minister sought apology from the people because of the traffic snarls saying, “I thought people must be getting delayed for their homes because of me.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra covered 2.2 kilometres in a roadshow in northeast Delhi, which started from Brahmpuri Road and ended at Yamuna Vihar.

“Since the drains were left open due to some work, there was bare minimum space to walk. The situation was compounded with people trying to enter the roadshow with their motorcycles leading to chaos and

affecting traffic on both sides of the narrow road,” said Anshuman, a media professional, who was stuck in the jam.

Gandhi held another roadshow in the evening from Virat Cinema at Valmiki Marg and covered a distance of around 3 kilometres till Mehrauli.

“Since it was peak traffic time, south Delhi was choked due to the roadshow. The roadshow affected traffic even in other parts of south Delhi,” said a commuter.

Delhi votes on May 12.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said elaborate arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic to avoid any inconvenience to commuters passing central, northeast and south Delhi

areas where election-related events were scheduled.

“Movement of commercial and heavy vehicles were restricted in these areas. However, private vehicles were allowed,” he said.

In the evening, Modi addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan. With VIP movement in central delhi, traffic was affected in Lutyens’ Delhi and on stretches such as Minto Road, Delhi Gate, ITO which is usually choked

during peak hours.

“Heavy and commercial vehicles coming from points such as Paharganj towards Ramlila Maidan, Minto Road towards Ramlila Maidan, ITO chowk towards Delhi Gate, Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Red Fort to Delhi

Gate were diverted to control traffic congestion. However, private vehicles, buses and cars used for election rallies were not restricted,” another officer added.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Political rallies, roadshows throw traffic out of gear in national capital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition