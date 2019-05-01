PM responsible for protecting, but creating chaos, disorder: Jaya Bachchan

Actress-turned-politician and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has said that the individual who is responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder, in what many are seeing as an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaya Bachchan was addressing a public meeting on Tuesday. The Samajwadi Party leader was campaigning for Lucknow SP candidate Poonam Sinha and urged the public to "wholeheartedly welcome" the new entrant where she laid emphasis on the responsibility of booth agents in ensuring victory for the candidate. Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party in Lucknow: Rakhwale ki zimmedari bahut zaruri hai aur bahut aham hai. Iss desh mein iss waqt jo mahaul hai, jo rakhwala hai wahi desh ke saath gadbad kar raha hai. pic.twitter.com\/nnMgZ4jYUH \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2019 Bachchan also appealed to the public to ensure Poonam's victory and even joked that Poonam has been a longtime friend and would not allow her to enter Mumbai if she lost the election. Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party days after her husband and sitting MP from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha, quit the BJP and joined Congress. Poonam is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow constituency against BJP heavyweight and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. READ ALSO |\u00a0Modi in Ayodhya LIVE: PM to address election rally, likely to skip visit to makeshift Ram temple The SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting elections in an alliance this time, under which SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats and RLD on three seats. Lucknow Lok Sabha seat - A three-way battle With sitting Lucknow MP and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh, SP\u2019s Poonam Sinha and Acharya Pramod Krishnam of Congress in the fray, the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat is now seeing a three-way battle. Lucknow has been a traditional BJP citadel since former prime minister and BJP\u2019s celebrated leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee emerged as a victor in 1991, winning it successively till 2009. The Lucknow seat was later kept warm by senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon and now has Home Minister Rajnath Singh as Lucknow\u2019s sitting MP. Lucknow will cast its vote on May 6 in the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The capital of Uttar Pradesh is among 80 crucial seats in the Lok sabha.