PM Narendra Modi to address first-time voters, talk about his govt’s feats

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 9:03 PM

Earlier this year, PM Modi reached out to the BJP workers and told them the importance of showcasing to a 2000-01 born what the party has done since 2014 to build a country of their dreams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with first-time voters on Sunday. He will inform them about the work done by his government for that particular segment of voters, news agency PTI reported.

There are around nine crore first-time voters who will have a say in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Modi has also asked his party leaders to connect to this segment and run campaigns for them.

Earlier this year, PM Modi reached out to the BJP workers and told them the importance of showcasing to a 2000-01 born what the party has done since 2014 to build a country of their dreams. He also added, they are the only ones who could understand the ‘aspirations of the youth’.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP has also started a number of campaigns to woo the young voters.

A party leader told news agency PTI that the party is now working on the interaction that will be conducted between the PM and the first time voters.

Rohit Chahal, the BJYM spokesperson told PTI that the wing has organised events like youth parliament, townhall with young voters and even appointed campus ambassadors to connect with the young voters.

The party also claims that PM Modi is a favourite of this group of the electorate, as they had voted for him in large numbers in the 2014 elections, which brought the party to power.

