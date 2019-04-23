PM Narendra Modi says previous governments failed to demonstrate India’s defence capability in space

Published: April 23, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday slammed Congress failing to demonstrate India's defence capability in space, saying that the previous governments were concerned about the interest of a 'namdar' family, not the country's security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday slammed the Congress for failing to demonstrate India’s defence capability in space, claiming that the previous governments were only concerned about the interest of a ‘namdar’ family, not the country’s security. Addressing an election rally, Modi said history was created in Balasore when Mission Shakti (anti-satellite missile test) was launched from here.”Balasore’s name has been recorded in history, the anti-satellite missile was launched from this place. The previous governments had shied away from demonstrating the country’s defence capability as they were busy serving the interests of a ‘namdar’ family,” the prime minister said.

Asserting that India is the fourth country in the world to have carried out the anti-satellite missile test, Modi said, “We have emerged as a super power after having achieved supremacy in land, water and air.” Hitting out at the opposition parties, he said, “While the whole country is rejoicing the success of the Mission Shakti, the mahamilawatis are unhappy.” “From mobile to missile, everything is now controlled from the space. Therefore, space security is essential, a fact that was ignored by previous governments,” he stated.

Criticising the BJD government in Odisha for its alleged failure to tackle corruption, the PM said, the “Naveen Patnaik-led party has resorted to attacks on the BJP workers after realizing that it will no longer remain in power”. “People have made up their mind that they will replace the BJD government in the state with the BJP government to ensure speedy development,” he added.

