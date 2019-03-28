Modi rally in Meerut LIVE: Prime Minister to kick-start Lok Sabha election campaign today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Meerut.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start his Lok Sabha election campaign with a mega rally in western Uttar Pradesh’ Meerut on Thursday. This would be his first rally post-announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule on March 10 by the Election Commission of India.

From Meerut, Modi will travel to Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur to address a public meeting. Earlier on February 14, the PM had launched schemes worth Rs 3,400 crore in Rudrapur and addressed a rally through mobile phone. Jammu will be PM Modi’s third stop where he will also address a mega rally to seek public support for the BJP candidates in the region.

In the first on April 11, a total of 91 constituencies will go to polls including eight of Uttar Pradesh (this also includes Meerut), Uttarakhand (all 5 parliamentary seats) and Baramulla, Jammu of Jammu and Kashmir. The border state has six parliamentary seats.