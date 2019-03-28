Modi rally in Meerut LIVE: Prime Minister to kick-start Lok Sabha election campaign today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start his Lok Sabha election campaign with a mega rally in western Uttar Pradesh’ Meerut on Thursday. This would be his first rally post-announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule on March 10 by the Election Commission of India.
From Meerut, Modi will travel to Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur to address a public meeting. Earlier on February 14, the PM had launched schemes worth Rs 3,400 crore in Rudrapur and addressed a rally through mobile phone. Jammu will be PM Modi’s third stop where he will also address a mega rally to seek public support for the BJP candidates in the region.
In the first on April 11, a total of 91 constituencies will go to polls including eight of Uttar Pradesh (this also includes Meerut), Uttarakhand (all 5 parliamentary seats) and Baramulla, Jammu of Jammu and Kashmir. The border state has six parliamentary seats.
According to a report in The Indian Express, top BJP leaders including party president and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have been camping in Meerut since Tuesday night.
In 2014 also, PM Modi had launched election campaign from Meerut by addressing a rally in Shatabdinanagr on February 2. Meerut is BJP's citadel for nearly 15 years. Also, the RSS has strong presence in the region.
After addressing an election rally in Meerut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Rudrapur and Jammu. Here, the PM will hold public meetings to seek public support for BJP candidates. All these three cities will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address around 160 rallies in the next 40 days. The BJP has prepared a detailed programme for his election campaign. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The Election Commission has declared 49 nomination papers for the first round of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh invalid. Of the 146 nomination papers filed for 8 Lok Sabha seats, which would go to polls on April 11, 97 were found accurate. In Meerut, 4 of the 15 were rejected.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive in the city at 11 am. He will address a huge crowd here before leaving for Rudrapur. This would be Modi's first public meeting after announcement of Lok Sabha election schedule.