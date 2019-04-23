PM Modi’s nonagenarian mother Heeraben among early voters in Ahmedabad

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 11:20 AM

Voting is being held today in 116 constituencies in Phase 3 of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi today cast her ballot in Ahmedabad as the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Tuesday. Heeraben cast her vote at a polling station in Raisan, Ahmedabad where polling got underway at 7 AM today.

The prime minister who was in his home state to cast his vote, paid a visit to his mother earlier this morning and sought her blessings at her residence in Gandhinagar. PM Modi also exercised his franchise in his home state at a polling booth in Ahmedabad’s Ranip.

The Prime Minister also exhorted voters to come out in large numbers to participate in the festival of democracy. The PM said that the voter ID card is much more powerful than an IED as he appealed the people to come out and vote.

Both PM Modi and BJP chief and Gandhinagar candidate Shah were seen together at the polling station. Huge crowds gathered as the PM travelled to the booth from his mother’s residence in an open air vehicle.

Voting is being held today in 116 constituencies in Phase 3 of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. People will exercise their franchise in states such as Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Goa and Tripura and UTs including Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

