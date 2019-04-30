PM Modi’s dig at Rahul Gandhi: Those out on bail dreaming to become Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday trained guns at opposition leaders, saying they want a 'majboor' (helpless) government at the Centre because their priority is to serve their own interests. Addressing a mega rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur which goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6, Modi said that the opposition can't see a powerful government at the Centre. "Those behind bars, those standing at the footsteps of prison, those out on bail, those visiting courts for bail, cannot tolerate a 'mazboot' (powerful) government at the Centre even for a minute," he told the crowd. Modi's remarks came in a veiled reference to a host of Congress leaders including its president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and former Union minister P Chidambaram who are out on bail in connection with different graft cases. He also took a dig at the Congress and the opposition parties uniting to take on the BJP and said that many of these parties were not even contesting on the number of seats required to gain the tag of the leader of opposition but dreamt of becoming PM. "All these 'mahamilavati' parties, most of them are not even contesting the minimum seats required to get the status of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. But they are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister," Modi said. Modi said that the opposition hates him because he is fighting against black money and corruption. He also vowed to continue his fight against social evils despite protests from the opposition. "They will have to return the money they have looted from poor. The way we brought back Michel Mama (Christian Michel), their other chachas (uncles) will also be brought back to India," he said. Terming the alliance of opposition parties a 'mahamilavat', Modi said that it was crucial to understand that the intention behind this. Modi also took on the Congress party on the issue of terrorism and said that governments ruled by their grand old party failed to act against terrorists. \u201cWhen terrorism thrives, no one remains safe, be it of any race or creed. Whether it is within the country or across the border, the factory which will create terror and violence is on the target of this watchman. Whoever poses a threat to India, will strike them at their home,\u201d he said. "Remember those days when bomb blasts had rocked trains, buses, markets, railway stations? How then Congress government and its allies reacted?" he asked. In Bihar, which sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha, polling has taken place for 19 seats. The remaining 21 seats will go to polls in the remaining three phases on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.