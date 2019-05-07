PM Modi’s Delhi rally will be last nail in AAP and Congress’ coffin: Vijay Goel

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 5:37:21 PM

The party has ensured enough number of ambulances, drinking water and route maps

The party has ensured enough number of ambulances, drinking water and route maps. ?I understand that after this rally, Congress and AAP candidates will find it difficult to save their deposits.

Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan will be the last nail in the coffin of the AAP and the Congress in Delhi, and that the BJP is expecting Muslim women and first-time voters to participate in it in large numbers. He said the party chose Ramila Maidan for the prime minister’s rally on Wednesday considering its political significance and that the public meeting would be the largest-ever in Delhi. Large digital screens will be put up on the roadside. Arrangements have been made to ferry people from Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the rally, the senior Delhi BJP leader said.

The party has ensured enough number of ambulances, drinking water and route maps. “I understand that after this rally, Congress and AAP candidates will find it difficult to save their deposits. This will be the last nail in the coffin of the opposition in Delhi,” he said.

“In the run-up to the rally, we have held meetings in all of our 272 divisions in the city over the last 10 days. We have reached out to students, especially the first-time voters, traders and Muslim women, urging them to participate in the rally in greater numbers,” Goel said. The seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi’s Delhi rally will be last nail in AAP and Congress’ coffin: Vijay Goel
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition