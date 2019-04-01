PM Modi’s clear message! Says Pakistan will die its own death, India to focus on matching global-superpowers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistan will die its own death whereas India will match global-superpowers, says PM Narendra Modi. Giving a severe tongue-lashing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India has wasted more than enough time and resources over the India-Pakistan conflict. Asserting that India has an aspiration to match the global-superpowers, PM Modi said that the neighbouring country would die its “own death”. India should move ahead, PM Modi said while addressing a ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ event in New Delhi, according to reports.

PM Modi gave full credit to armed forces jawans for the airstrikes at the terror-training facility at Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa run by Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 26. The terror group is headed by dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar. The incumbent Prime Minister said he did not execute the Balakot airstrikes but Jawans and security forces did. He said that he could take the bold decision because he had faith in India’s armed forces. Following the dastardly attack at CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, PM Modi gave free-hand to the armed forces as he had “confidence in their discipline”, as per IE report.

Citing the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks and Uri attacks, PM Modi said India has suffered due to cross-border terrorism for the last 40 years. Elaborating the thinking behind the decision, PM Modi said that everybody knew who committed this sin and where was the remote control. PM Modi said he decided that the game should be played at places from where this is controlled. The playing field would be theirs, said PM Modi.

Claiming that Islamabad was in a fix following the Balakot attack, PM Modi said Imran Khan administration has been saying there were no terror camps. “Pakistan was not allowing anybody to go there as they have to hide them (camps),” PM said. PM Modi said he has been informed that an area is being reconstructed by Pakistan, to show that a school is being run and that no terror camp existed at the place of the airstrike.

Flaying opposition claims that BJP was politicising Balakot airstrikes for political gains, PM Modi said he did not take such key decision for vote bank politics. PM Modi said that for him, the country was a priority, not Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi lashed at opposition leaders saying by hurling abusive statements at him, they were only helping Pakistan.