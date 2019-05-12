PM Modi used hatred in elections, we used love, says Rahul Gandhi


Updated: May 12, 2019 11:19:33 AM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at prime minister Narendra Modi saying that he 'used hatred' in elections while the Congress 'used love'. Gandhi added that he thinks love will triumph in the ongoing elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi after casting his vote at a polling booth in the national capital (ANI Photo)

The Congress chief cast his vote early morning on Sunday at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. All seven seats in Delhi are expected to be a three-way contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“There are four issues in this election, these are not our issues but people’s issues. And most important among these is of unemployment. Then, condition of farmers, demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax (mocking GST), corruption and the Rafale issue,” Gandhi said after exercising his franchise.

The national capital had recorded a voter turnout of over 8% in the first four hours of polling, with North East Delhi and North West Delhi performing the best among the seven constituencies, as per the Election Commission’s voter turnout app.

A number of dignitaries and leaders were among the early voters in Delhi. Among them were President Ram Nahi Kovind, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Union minister Sushma Swaraj and Team India captain Virat Kohli.

In 2014, the BJP had recorded a clean sweep winning every seat. The BJP had defeated AAP, Congress by comfortable margins from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi seats.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi CM Kejriwal urged people to come out and vote, but vote for those who had worked for Delhi. He also asked people to not vote for those spewing ‘venom’ and hatred.

Delhi has over 1.43 crore eligible voters who will decide the fate of 164 candidates.

