PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday to thank voters, in Gujarat tomorrow to seek mother’s blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the voters for giving him another term to serve over 17 lakh people of the city and 1.30 crore people the country. In a tweet this morning, Modi informed that on Sunday, he will visit his home near Gandhinagar in Gujarat where he will seek blessings of his mother Hiraba. Modi's 95-year-old mother lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village, around 10 km from Gandhinagar city. Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat to meet his mother and Varanasi a day later comes just a few days after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. "Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," he said. In Varanasi, the Prime Minister is likely to hold a mega roadshow in a bid to express his gratitude to everyone who worked for his victory. In the just concluded elections, Modi defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Shalini Yadav by a huge margin of over 4.80 lakh votes. According to the Election Commission of India, Modi secured 6,74,664 lakh votes against Yadav's 1,95,159 votes. Congress' Ajay Rai pocketed just 1,52,548 votes. News agency ANI reported that five legislators of Varanasi district, two MLCs and BJP's district president met Narendra Modi in Delhi to handover him the certificate of victory. PM Modi also reviewed the work that was stopped due to Model Code of Conduct in view of the general elections. This would be Modi's first visit to Varanasi after the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results. Also in 2014, he had visited Varanasi immediately after the results were out and spoke to the people of Kashi from the ghats of river Ganga. During the election campaign this time, Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi and participated in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. The BJP led by Modi and party chief Amit Shah stormed back to power for a second consecutive term with a brute majority, winning 303 seats on its own, 21 more than its 2014 tally of 282. The NDA secured over 352 seats in 543-member Lok Sabha. The Congress was once again decimated as it won just 52 seats. Meanwhile, there are reports that Modi will be administered the oath of office and secrecy for second term by President Ram Nath Kovind on May 30 in Delhi.