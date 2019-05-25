PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday to thank voters, in Gujarat tomorrow to seek mother’s blessings

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 10:57:56 AM

Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat meet his mother and Varanasi a day later comes just a few days after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

narendra modi win, varanasi election result, modi motherPrime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat, Varanasi ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the voters for giving him another term to serve over 17 lakh people of the city and 1.30 crore people the country. In a tweet this morning, Modi informed that on Sunday, he will visit his home near Gandhinagar in Gujarat where he will seek blessings of his mother Hiraba. Modi’s 95-year-old mother lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village, around 10 km from Gandhinagar city.

Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat to meet his mother and Varanasi a day later comes just a few days after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” he said.

In Varanasi, the Prime Minister is likely to hold a mega roadshow in a bid to express his gratitude to everyone who worked for his victory. In the just concluded elections, Modi defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Shalini Yadav by a huge margin of over 4.80 lakh votes. According to the Election Commission of India, Modi secured 6,74,664 lakh votes against Yadav’s 1,95,159 votes. Congress’ Ajay Rai pocketed just 1,52,548 votes.

News agency ANI reported that five legislators of Varanasi district, two MLCs and BJP’s district president met Narendra Modi in Delhi to handover him the certificate of victory. PM Modi also reviewed the work that was stopped due to Model Code of Conduct in view of the general elections.

This would be Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results. Also in 2014, he had visited Varanasi immediately after the results were out and spoke to the people of Kashi from the ghats of river Ganga.

During the election campaign this time, Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi and participated in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The BJP led by Modi and party chief Amit Shah stormed back to power for a second consecutive term with a brute majority, winning 303 seats on its own, 21 more than its 2014 tally of 282. The NDA secured over 352 seats in 543-member Lok Sabha. The Congress was once again decimated as it won just 52 seats.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Modi will be administered the oath of office and secrecy for second term by President Ram Nath Kovind on May 30 in Delhi.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday to thank voters, in Gujarat tomorrow to seek mother’s blessings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition