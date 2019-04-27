PM Modi speaks with help of teleprompter, all this is about to change, says Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 4:22:20 PM

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of lying to the nation on issues faced by farmers, unemployment and the Rs 15 lakh promise.

Rahul Gandhi, congress president rahul gandhi, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused PM Narendra Modi of taking help of teleprompter during his speech. He also accused Modi of lying to the nation on issues faced by farmers, unemployment and the Rs 15 lakh promise.

“Narendra Modi has lied to the nation for the last 5 years. In his speech, he doesn’t speak about employment, farmers or 15 lakh. He speaks by looking at the teleprompter & his speech is controlled by a controller from behind. Time is about to change,” he was quoted by ANI as telling reporters in Raebareli.

Earlier while addressing a rally in the constituency, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi Government on the job front saying unemployment in the country is highest in the last 45 years. He added that no one carried out the “foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax” in the last 70 years.

“In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi’s coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone,” PTI quoted him as saying in Rabeareli from where his mother UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is contesting.

“Chowkidar (watchman) has done ‘chori’ (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief),” Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress president also slammed PM Modi for not trying to fill 22 lakh vacant positions in the government.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: CBI, ED working like BJP’s IT cell, says Tejashwi Yadav

His remarks came on BJP’s constant attack on Congress for all ills since the country’s independence.

Of the seven phases of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, three are over, while remaining four are going to be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively. Results are going to be held on May 23. Elections are being held for 543 seats in the lower house of the Parliament. Campaigns for fourth phase to close today.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi speaks with help of teleprompter, all this is about to change, says Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition