PM Modi speaks with help of teleprompter, all this is about to change, says Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused PM Narendra Modi of taking help of teleprompter during his speech. He also accused Modi of lying to the nation on issues faced by farmers, unemployment and the Rs 15 lakh promise. \u201cNarendra Modi has lied to the nation for the last 5 years. In his speech, he doesn't speak about employment, farmers or 15 lakh. He speaks by looking at the teleprompter & his speech is controlled by a controller from behind. Time is about to change,\u201d he was quoted by ANI as telling reporters in Raebareli. Earlier while addressing a rally in the constituency, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi Government on the job front saying unemployment in the country is highest in the last 45 years. He added that no one carried out the "foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax" in the last 70 years. "In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi's coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone," PTI quoted him as saying in Rabeareli from where his mother UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is contesting. "Chowkidar (watchman) has done 'chori' (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief)," Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress president also slammed PM Modi for not trying to fill 22 lakh vacant positions in the government. Also read:\u00a0Lok Sabha Election 2019: CBI, ED working like BJP's IT cell, says Tejashwi Yadav His remarks came on BJP's constant attack on Congress for all ills since the country's independence. Of the seven phases of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, three are over, while remaining four are going to be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively. Results are going to be held on May 23. Elections are being held for 543 seats in the lower house of the Parliament. Campaigns for fourth phase to close today.