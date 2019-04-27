PM Modi slams SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, says alliance of ‘opportunists’ will fail

By: |
Kannauj | Published: April 27, 2019 1:33:06 PM

PM Modi ridiculed opposition leaders for their "dream" of becoming prime minister and poked fun at BSP chief Mayawati for seeking support of the Samajwadi Party "just for the sake of power".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday slammed the SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, saying the alliance of “opportunists” wants a helpless government because its mantra is ‘Jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna’. He was speaking at an election rally here, a day after filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a second term.

Modi hit out at the opposition alliance for attacking ‘chowkidar’ and Ram bhakts and said it is a tie-up of opportunists and was “mahamilawati”. He alleged that they wanted a helpless government because their mantra was “Jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna” (They talk about caste while looting people’s money). Without mincing words, he told the opposition parties that whatever efforts they make, they will fail in their mission.

“Whatever efforts you (opposition) make, it will be…” the prime minister said, following which the crowd shouted in chorus “Modi again”.

He ridiculed opposition leaders for their “dream” of becoming prime minister and poked fun at BSP chief Mayawati for seeking support of the Samajwadi Party “just for the sake of power”. Modi told the gathering, “These (parties) are the ones who seek evidence of (Balakot) airstrikes and shed tears for Batla House encounter (against terroists).”

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi slams SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, says alliance of ‘opportunists’ will fail
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition