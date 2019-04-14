PM Modi slams Punjab CM for not attending Jallianwala Bagh event

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 9:24 PM

The PM hits out at Abdullah and Mufti families in Jammu and Kashmir.

pm narendra modi, narendra modi, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019The prime minister, however, said that he never questioned Amarinder Singh’s patriotism. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Punjab chief minister and senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh for not attending the Jallianwala Bagh event. He said that Singh never cared to attend the government event to pay homage to the martyrs.

Addressing a political rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, PM said, “The entire country was commemorating Jallianwala Bagh Centenary yesterday (Saturday) but Congress politicized this sensitive occasion too. The Vice President was in Jallianwala Bagh for government event, he paid tribute to the martyrs but the Punjab CM was not there.”

“He boycotted the event. Do you know why? Because he was busy in ‘bhakti’ of ‘Congress parivar’. He went to Jallianwala Bagh with naamdar but didn’t find it right to attend the event with Vice President. This is the difference between Rashtrabhakti and ‘Parivar bhakti,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister, however, said that he never questioned Amarinder Singh’s patriotism but one can understand the pressure bestowed on him for such parivar bhakti’.

The PM also hit out at Abdullah and Mufti families in Jammu and Kashmir. He said they “ruined” three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and that they will not be allowed to “divide” the country. He said that the state’s bright future will be ensured only after their departure.

“Abdullah family and Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of J&K. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won’t be able to divide this nation,” Modi said.

He also hailed the people in the state for coming out and vote. He said: “You (voters) have proven the strength of democracy in India, in the first phase of elections. By coming out to vote in huge numbers in Baramulla and Jammu, you have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists and people in mahamilawat.”

