PM Modi says first time pro-incumbency wave in country; asserts BJP party workers are real candidates

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 1:52:56 PM

A galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders descended on the city and met the prime minister who visited the Assi Ghat and Kaal Bhairav temple

PM Narendra Modi along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders wave at party workers during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi. (PTI Photo)

A pro-incumbency wave is being witnessed for the first time in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP booth level workers Friday before filing his nomination papers in Varanasi. Noting that the “mood is festive” from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Modi said the party workers are the real candidates. “During yesterday’s roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre,” he said amid chants of “Modi Modi” from the gathering.

The prime minister said he has worked honestly for good governance and the people have made up their minds that they want Modi sarkar again. “The media knows the Varanasi election is all over. Now we just have to break all voting records… Efforts should be made so that the polling percentage of women is five per cent higher,” Modi said, asking every worker to reach out to 10 voters each till the polling day in this holy city.

He asked party workers not to bother about the “abuses by opposition” inflicted on him. “Yesterday, when I was on my roadshow, people rebuked me on social media that I was not concerned about my security… Modi is protected by crores of mothers and sisters of the country,” he said. “Don’t worry about what others say about me… I can make a lotus bloom in the dirtiest of water.” He said, “A pro-incumbency wave has been seen in country for the first time after Independence. This is the first time the elections are being contested in this manner in the country”.

A galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders descended on the city and met the prime minister who visited the Assi Ghat and Kaal Bhairav temple. LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan, who was here to take part in the nomination process, told reporters, “The results of the elections are already out and it is only a formality which is to be completed… Narendra Modi will take oath of the Prime Minister after May 23”.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi says first time pro-incumbency wave in country; asserts BJP party workers are real candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition