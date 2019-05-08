Modi rally in Delhi LIVE: PM to address mega gathering at Ramlila Maidan ahead of polls

Ahead of polling in Delhi,\u00a0Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a mega election rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today. He is expected to\u00a0to address one more rally in the national capital before it goes to polls on May 12.\u00a0Prime Minister Modi\u00a0will seek public support for all its candidates in seven constituencies. The BJP claims that the\u00a0rally will be attended by 2.5 lakh people. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had requested PM Modi to address at least four rallies and also zeroed in on five venues. The Prime Minister's another rally is likely to be held at the Nirankari ground in Burari, North Delhi.\u00a0Senior BJP leader and Union minister Vijay Goel earlier today said that the prime minister's rally at the Ramlila Maidan will be the last nail in the coffin of the AAP and Congress in Delhi. He said that the party chose Ramlila Maidan for the rally considering its political significance. The minister also added that Muslim women and first-time voters were likely to participate in the rally in large number. Goyal claimed that the rally will be the largest-ever in the national capital which has seven parliamentary seats. In 2014, the saffron party bagged all the seven seats with over 46 per cent vote share. The AAP emerged as the second largest party in terms of vote share. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP got close to 33 per cent vote share. The Congress lost all the seats and came third with just 15 per cent vote share. Polling in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase on May 12. Results will be declared on May 12. LIVE UPDATES