PM Modi on whirlwind campaign in Bihar ahead of last phase polls, to address rallies in Sasaram, Buxar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday where he will address multiple election rallies in favour of BJP candidates. As per the schedule announced by the BJP, PM Narendra Modi will be addressing at least four election rallies today. While in Uttar Pradesh, he will hold a public meeting in Ballia at 11 am, Modi will address two rallies in Bihar. In Ballia, BJP's Virendra Singh is contesting against Samajwadi Party nominee Neeraj Shekhar. In Bihar, Modi is slated to address three election rallies in two days, covering three of eight parliamentary constituencies where polling will be held in the last phase on May 19. On Tuesday, Modi will go to Buxar where he will seek public support for party candidate Ashwini Choubey who is locked in contest with RJD's Jagdanand Singh. Later, he will travel to Sasaram where party's sitting MP Chhedi Paswan is contesting against Congress' Meira Kumar. The Prime Minister will address the third rally in Bihar's Paliganj on Wednesday which falls in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency where BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav is locked against RJD's Misa Bharti. PM Modi's fourth election rally of the day will be held in the evening in Chandigarh. In Bihar, elections will be held for the Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad constituencies on May 19. Of all the candidates in the fray in the last phase, all eyes will be on four Union ministers who are facing tough battles from their opponents. They are Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Ashwani Choubey and RK Singh. All the four are ministers in the outgoing Modi Cabinet. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections begun on April 11. Polling in the last and seventh phase will take place on May 19 that will cover 59 constituencies in eight states. Results will be declared on May 23.