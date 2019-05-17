From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the nation is saying ‘abki baar, 300 paar’: PM Modi at his last rally for Lok Sabha election 2019

Modi last election rally for Lok Sabha Election 2019: Addressing his last rally for the Lok Sabha election 2019 in Madhya Pradesh Khargone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain power comprehensively. Modi said he is sure of the BJP winning more than 300 seats in the general elections. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kamrup, the whole nation is saying- Ab ki baar, 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi sarkar," he said triggering a huge applause from the crowd. The prime minister said that people of country will script history when they go out to vote on Sunday, May 19 when the last of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls is scheduled to be held. "This Sunday when you go to cast your vote then you will be scripting history. After decades you will elect a majority govt for a second time in a row," Modi said. #WATCH Khargone(Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi in his last election rally of the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign says 'Ab ki baar 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi Sarkar' pic.twitter.com\/zzsZtME5na \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019 Referring to Balakot air strike, PM Modi said that there was consensus in the country that terrorists should be hit inside their own breeding ground. "Our commitment to end terrorism and naxalism has received full support from you all," Modi said. Hitting out at the Congress over promises made in its election manifesto, and leaders like former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, the PM said that the country has made up its mind to punish people who are advocating the idea of having a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir. "The country has rejected the Congress' idea of snatching special rights given to our jawans and ending sedition law," PM Modi said. The Congress in its manifesto has promised to review stringent acts like AFSPA and Disturbed Areas Act. On the other hand, the BJP has promised abrogation of Article 370, annulment of Article 35A. The saffron party has also said that it will facilitate safe return of thousand of Kashmiri Pandits.