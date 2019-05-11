PM Modi is like bride who makes less rotis, more noise with bangles, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu triggered yet another row on Saturday when he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a bride who only pretends to do work. "Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein. (Modiji is like that bride who makes less rotis but makes more noise so that the neighbourhood knows she is working. This is exactly what has happened in the Narendra Modi government)," news agency ANI quoted Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu, as saying during an election gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Indore Punjab Minister & Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore, MP: I call him Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani. \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 Sidhu also went on to call PM Narendra Modi 'liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief and business manager of Ambani and Adani'. Sidhu also appealed to the people Indore to put 'kale angrez' (Black Englishmen) out of power. Sidhu said that Congress was the party of personalities such as Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi who fought for the country\u2019s independence from the oppressive British rule. He also challenged the prime minister for an open debate with him on the promises he made on GST, black money and two crore jobs per year, saying that if he lost he will leave politics forever . Last week, the Election Commission had issued a new notice to Sidhu for violating the code with his "objectionable comments" against PM Modi. During a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Sidhu had alleged that PM Modi had benefited \u2018businessman Anil Ambani and making money in the Rafale jet deal" and "doing politics on the corpses of martyrs". Sidhu had also called PM Modi as the "biggest traitor" of India. The EC also forbid Sidhu in April from holding election campaigns for 72 hours. And BJP did not miss a beat. Sidhu a sexist: BJP hits back Clapping back at the Congress leader, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Navjot Singh Sidhu sexist for likening Narendra Modi to a bride. "Sidhu ji, this is new India. Here women don't just exist to make bread at home, but carry the country forward. You might remember that earlier too, Sidhu ji had said that when Michelle Obama enters the kitchen of the White House to make bread, she will be surprised to note that some items are from Lucknow there. He thinks even Michelle Obama is good enough just for making bread," Patra was quoted as saying in the press conference. \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0928\u092f\u0940-\u0928\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u092c\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0915\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093f \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092d\u0940: \u0921\u0949 @sambitswaraj #DeshKeDilMeiModi \u2014 BJP (@BJP4India) May 11, 2019 Moreover, he also termed Sidhu as racist for his comment likening PM Modi to \u201cKale Angrez\u201d and said, \u201cKale hain toh kya hua dilwale hain"