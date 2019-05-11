PM Modi is like bride who makes less rotis, more noise with bangles, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 1:51:16 PM

Clapping back at the Congress leader, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Navjot Singh Sidhu sexist for likening Narendra Modi to a bride.

sidhu wife, sidhu twitter, sidhu kapil sharma show, navjot singh sidhu news, navjot singh sidhu age, navjot singh sidhu twitter, navjot singh sidhu wife, navjot singh sidhu cricket, navjot singh sidhu statement, navjot singh sidhu daughter, navjot singh sidhu on pulwama, navjot singh sidhu sonNew Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Monday, May 06, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu triggered yet another row on Saturday when he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a bride who only pretends to do work.

“Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein. (Modiji is like that bride who makes less rotis but makes more noise so that the neighbourhood knows she is working. This is exactly what has happened in the Narendra Modi government),” news agency ANI quoted Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu, as saying during an election gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

Sidhu also went on to call PM Narendra Modi ‘liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief and business manager of Ambani and Adani’.

Sidhu also appealed to the people Indore to put ‘kale angrez’ (Black Englishmen) out of power.

Sidhu said that Congress was the party of personalities such as Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi who fought for the country’s independence from the oppressive British rule.

He also challenged the prime minister for an open debate with him on the promises he made on GST, black money and two crore jobs per year, saying that if he lost he will leave politics forever .

Last week, the Election Commission had issued a new notice to Sidhu for violating the code with his “objectionable comments” against PM Modi.

During a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Sidhu had alleged that PM Modi had benefited ‘businessman Anil Ambani and making money in the Rafale jet deal” and “doing politics on the corpses of martyrs”.

Sidhu had also called PM Modi as the “biggest traitor” of India. The EC also forbid Sidhu in April from holding election campaigns for 72 hours.

And BJP did not miss a beat.

Sidhu a sexist: BJP hits back

Clapping back at the Congress leader, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Navjot Singh Sidhu sexist for likening Narendra Modi to a bride.

“Sidhu ji, this is new India. Here women don’t just exist to make bread at home, but carry the country forward. You might remember that earlier too, Sidhu ji had said that when Michelle Obama enters the kitchen of the White House to make bread, she will be surprised to note that some items are from Lucknow there. He thinks even Michelle Obama is good enough just for making bread,” Patra was quoted as saying in the press conference.

Moreover, he also termed Sidhu as racist for his comment likening PM Modi to “Kale Angrez” and said, “Kale hain toh kya hua dilwale hain”

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi is like bride who makes less rotis, more noise with bangles, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition