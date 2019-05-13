PM Modi invokes Kishore Kumar in singer’s home town: They banned his songs, but will say ‘hua to hua’

Published: May 13, 2019 12:52:28 PM

The Prime Minister trained guns at the Congress party and sought to remind voters of the Emergency when the then ruling party imposed a ban on the broadcast of Kishore Kumar songs on radio.

(PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack against the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh over its senior leader Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remark. Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, which is home to legendary actor-director-singer Kishore Kumar, the Prime Minister trained guns at the Congress party and sought to remind voters of the Emergency when the then ruling party imposed a ban on the broadcast of Kishore Kumar songs on radio.

“Kishore Kumar was from Khandwa and whenever Kishore Kumar’s name comes, Khandwa is mentioned,” the PM said addressing a rally to seek votes for BJP candidate Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. “During the Emergency, Congress stopped playing Kishore Kumar’s songs on the radio. Today, they are coming to demand a vote in Khandwa and when you will remind them that they had stopped the songs of Kishore Kumar then these people will say hua toh hua,” 68-year-old Modi said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s gaffe on the 1984 Sikh pogrom.

The prime minister held two public meetings in the central state – Indore and Khandwa. Modi raked up the Emergency issue, Bhopal gas tragedy and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots during Congress rule to recount the horrors perpetrated by the party’s regimes.

PM Modi also recalled the Bhopal gas tragedy and said, “Also know that in 1984, the Sikhs were oppressed, there was a massacre, and they said ‘hua toh hua’… and those accused of these riots were made ministers. Thousands of people were slaughtered to death by poisonous gas in Bhopal and the accused of this scam was made to escape from the government plane … even on this they will say ‘hua toh hua’”

He said that the Congress first makes false promises, then forms the government and later forgets. This is what the Congress has been doing for the last 70 years, Modi said.

READ ALSO | Independent India’s first terrorist a Hindu: Kamal Haasan on Mahatama Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse 

Modi also wrote on his Twitter account, saying “Congress, which has two and a half Chief Ministers in Madhya Pradesh, is headed for a big defeat. The only industry thriving under Congress in MP is the transfer posting industry. People see BJP as their ray of hope.”

The prime minister will be addressing rallies in Ratlam (MP), Solan (HP) and Bathinda (Punjab) today. The Congress party’s Priyanka Gandhi too will hold public meetings in the state after the PM’s rallies come to a close.

On May 12, the people of the state exercised their franchise for Lok Sabha seats of Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh and the much-discussed Bhopal where BJP’s Pragya Thakur has been pitted against Congress leader Digvijay Singh who came under fire for not casting his vote from Rajgarh.

Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa-Nimar region goes for polls in the final phase on May 19 which include Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar and Khargone.

