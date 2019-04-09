Only China supporting Pakistan, rest of the world is with us: PM Modi

PM Modi interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that by raking up the Rafale deal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has attempted to remove the stains of Bofors scam from his father. “His (Gandhi’s) advisors told him that Rafale does not resonate as a political issue. His own people told him to let the issue be. However, he wanted to wash the Bofors stain on his father,” PM Narendra Modi said in his interview with CNN News18.
Slamming Gandhi, the 68-year-old said that the Rafale deal was not an issue that the opposition was concerned with. “One individual kept repeating the same lies and these lies were rejected everywhere, be it Supreme Court or the CAG. Some neutral journalists have also raised the matter of the money trails in Bofors. However, here that individual spoke without any basis. How long could that have lasted?”.
Five years on, the Modi-led NDA government is seeking re-election in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP came to power with a thumping majority in 2014 after 10 years of Congress-led UPA rule.
PM Modi: Congress manifesto says Ab Hoga NYAY. It means they accept that in the last 60 years, injustice was done to the people. But can Congress give justice to 1984 victims because they are also demanding NYAY? Bhopal gas victims are also demanding NYAY. Will Congress give them NYAY? Great scientist Nambi Narayan was also implicated and ourt space programme suffered. Will Congress give NYAY to Nambi Narayan?
The problem of Jammu and Kashmir is old. If this was handled by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then the issue would have been resolved the way Hyderabad was resolved. But Pt Nehru kept this issue with himself.
There was a time when only Russia was with us and the whole world supported Pakistan. But now only China is supporting Pakistan and rest of the world is with us: PM Modi
Pakistan has zero credibility in India. What Pakistan says will never be accepted by the common people. But the opposition believes everything that Pakistan says. This is unfortunate.
PM Modi on the Congress manifesto: Theirs is Ghoshna Patra, ours is Sankalp Patra. People should compare BJP and Congress Manifestos. Judge our manifesto based on our track record and theirs with their track records. There is a huge difference in both manifestos. What they have promised is to remove AFSPA that would mean taking away the weapons from the Army.