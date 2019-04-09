Only China supporting Pakistan, rest of the world is with us: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also touched upon the issue of AFSPA, Article 370, NYAY and Mayawati in the interview.

PM Modi interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that by raking up the Rafale deal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has attempted to remove the stains of Bofors scam from his father. “His (Gandhi’s) advisors told him that Rafale does not resonate as a political issue. His own people told him to let the issue be. However, he wanted to wash the Bofors stain on his father,” PM Narendra Modi said in his interview with CNN News18.

Slamming Gandhi, the 68-year-old said that the Rafale deal was not an issue that the opposition was concerned with. “One individual kept repeating the same lies and these lies were rejected everywhere, be it Supreme Court or the CAG. Some neutral journalists have also raised the matter of the money trails in Bofors. However, here that individual spoke without any basis. How long could that have lasted?”.

Five years on, the Modi-led NDA government is seeking re-election in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP came to power with a thumping majority in 2014 after 10 years of Congress-led UPA rule.

