PM Modi hits out at Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remark on Sikh riots

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 2:29:29 PM

Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "84 mein hua to hua."

“Hua to hua,” repeated Modi and told the gathering that they must be wondering what the Prime Minister was saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday slammed the Congress for its leader Sam Pitroda’s reported remark on the anti-Sikh riots, saying it showed the “character and mentality” of the party. The remarks reflect the “arrogance” of the Congress, he said addressing a poll rally on the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase here. Modi said, “Congress, which ruled for a maximum period, has been insensitive and that is reflected by the three words spoken yesterday…these words have not been spoken just like that, these words are character and mentality and intentions of the Congress”.

“And which were these words, these were ‘hua to hua’,” said Modi referring to Pitroda’s remarks made on Thursday on anti-Sikh riots of 84. “Hua to hua,” repeated Modi and told the gathering that they must be wondering what the Prime Minister was saying. “We can very well understand arrogance of those who run the Congress in these three words—hua to Hua,” said Modi.

“Yesterday, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress speaking in a loud voice on 1984 said ’84 ka danga hua to hua’. Do you know who this leader is, he is very close to the Gandhi family…this leader was very good friend of Rajiv Gandhi and Guru of Congress ‘naamdar’ (dynast) president,” he said. Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: “84 mein hua to hua.”

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi hits out at Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remark on Sikh riots
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition