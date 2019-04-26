Break all voting records, PM Modi urges Varanasi as he files nomination from temple town

Modi files nomination from Varanasi: If Thursday was all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive roadshow turning Varanasi - his parliamentary constituency- saffron, Friday witnessed the 'BJP worker' in PM Modi urging his fellow partymen to ensure an overwhelming victory for the party. Addressing BJP workers before filing his nomination from Varanasi, PM Modi urged them to set a new record of voting. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Underlining that there was a pro-incumbency wave in the country for the first time, PM Modi thanked party workers for working hard which was evident from the enormous response that his roadshow received from people in Varanasi where voting is scheduled to be held in the last of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election on May 19. Also Read:\u00a0Who is Ajay Rai? A history-sheeter, he lost to Modi by 5 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha election "During yesterday's roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre. We have to break all voting records this time. Democracy should win and we should show this to the world," PM Modi said amid chants of 'Modi.Modi'. Recalling his days as party worker, PM Modi said he has been a grassroot worker of the BJP himself. "I have pasted posters on the wall. This election is not about Modi, it's about you all.the party workers. Every vote is important. Mera booth, sabse mazboot (my booth, the strongest) should be the mantra for us all," PM Modi said in an apparent attempt to connect to party's foot soldiers. Had a great interaction with leaders of the NDA this morning. Sharing few pictures of our meeting. pic.twitter.com\/yNbdaCJTlr \u2014 Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 26, 2019 Modi, who visited Kal Bhairav temple before heading straight to collectorate's office to file his nomination paper, also took a veiled dig at the Congress and other Opposition parties, he said he stressed that the post of prime minister is not meant for fun. The post is not family members.daughters, nephews.but for 130 crore people of the country, he said. A battery of Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and top leaders from NDA - Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal, Janata Dal United's president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,\u00a0 Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam and others were present for PM Modi nomination event which turned into a mega show of strength for the ruling alliance.