Break all voting records, PM Modi urges Varanasi as he files nomination from temple town

By: |
Updated: April 26, 2019 11:54:36 AM

Modi files nomination from Varanasi: PM Modi's nomination event turned into a mega show of strength by the NDA as leaders from top alliance partners and several Union ministers attending it.

Modi varanasi, modi nomination, modi newsPM Modi thanked BJP workers for the mega roadshow in Varanasi (Photo/@BJP4India)

Modi files nomination from Varanasi: If Thursday was all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s massive roadshow turning Varanasi – his parliamentary constituency- saffron, Friday witnessed the ‘BJP worker’ in PM Modi urging his fellow partymen to ensure an overwhelming victory for the party. Addressing BJP workers before filing his nomination from Varanasi, PM Modi urged them to set a new record of voting.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Underlining that there was a pro-incumbency wave in the country for the first time, PM Modi thanked party workers for working hard which was evident from the enormous response that his roadshow received from people in Varanasi where voting is scheduled to be held in the last of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election on May 19.

Also Read: Who is Ajay Rai? A history-sheeter, he lost to Modi by 5 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha election

“During yesterday’s roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre. We have to break all voting records this time. Democracy should win and we should show this to the world,” PM Modi said amid chants of ‘Modi…Modi’.

 

Recalling his days as party worker, PM Modi said he has been a grassroot worker of the BJP himself. “I have pasted posters on the wall. This election is not about Modi, it’s about you all…the party workers. Every vote is important. Mera booth, sabse mazboot (my booth, the strongest) should be the mantra for us all,” PM Modi said in an apparent attempt to connect to party’s foot soldiers.

Modi, who visited Kal Bhairav temple before heading straight to collectorate’s office to file his nomination paper, also took a veiled dig at the Congress and other Opposition parties, he said he stressed that the post of prime minister is not meant for fun. The post is not family members…daughters, nephews…but for 130 crore people of the country, he said.

A battery of Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and top leaders from NDA – Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal, Janata Dal United’s president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,  Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam and others were present for PM Modi nomination event which turned into a mega show of strength for the ruling alliance.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Break all voting records, PM Modi urges Varanasi as he files nomination from temple town
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition