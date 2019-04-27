PM Modi exceeded Rs 70-lakh limit on Varanasi roadshow: AAP tells EC

Published: April 27, 2019 7:41:17 PM

In a letter to the election officer of Varanasi, Singh has claimed that a total expenditure of Rs 1.27 crore was incurred to take out the roadshow on Thursday. He has also given the break-up.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly exceeding the expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh for his roadshow in Varanasi. Modi is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate in Varanasi in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

“The expenses incurred on the private jets used by various BJP leaders to reach Varanasi were Rs 64 lakh. Over 100 BJP leaders took commercial flights to reach Varanasi at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. The hotel expenses were around Rs 8 lakh, while the expenditure on vehicles was Rs 6 lakh,” Singh has said in the letter.

Besides, Rs 5 lakh were spent on food, Rs 5 lakh on poll accessories, Rs 2 lakh each on social media campaign, sound system and stage, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has claimed. He has also mentioned that Rs 20 lakh were spent to ferry BJP workers by train. Singh has alleged that the total expenditure crossed the limit of Rs 70 lakh set by the EC for a roadshow and sought action against Modi.

