PM Modi chowkidar of the corrupt: Rahul Gandhi in Malda

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 4:38 PM

Accusing Modi of being the "chowkidar" of "corrupt and fugitive" businessmen Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, he said Narendra Modi had gifted Anil Ambani the Rafale deal and had looted Rs 30,000 crore of public money.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Malda, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, elections, indiaCongress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying all day and said he is the “chowkidar” of the corrupt and fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. Congress is fighting to keep the country united and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a fight between ideologies of the Congress and the BJP-RSS, he said at a rally here kicking off his party’s campaign in West Bengal.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps on lying all day. Wherever he goes he lies … The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state will be between ideologies. On one hand you have the Congress party which is fighting to keep the country united and on another hand the BJP-RSS-Narendra Modi who want to divide the country on religious and caste lines,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally here.

