PM Modi ‘chowkidar’ of his industrialist ‘friends’, says Rahul Gandhi

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2019 5:45:45 AM

Congress president further accused the PM of "destroying" small trade and businesses with demonetisation and GST that he described as 'Gabbar Singh Tax.'

rahul gandhi, chowkidaar chor hai, rahul gandhi chowkidaar, rahul gandhi fir, congress, bjp, lok sabha polls, lok sabha elections, elections 2019, Rahul gandhi notice, Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi citizenship, Subramanian Swamy, amethi (Image source: PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘chowkidar’ of his industrialist “friends” and accused him of speaking one lie after the other.

Gandhi was addressing his first poll rally in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has fielded Ajay Singh Yadav from the Gurgaon parliamentary seat.

“During last elections, PM Narendra Modi made different promises to people of this country and Haryana… Modi speaks one lie after the other. He said he will give two crore jobs to the youth, put Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, remunerative price for farmers’ produce and will double farmers’ income,” Gandhi said.

“Did you give farmers the right price for their produce? Did you put Rs 15 lakh? No,” he said.

“He (Modi) waived loans worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore of 15 industrialists of this country,” Gandhi claimed.

“I want to ask how much loans of farmers of Haryana he waived,” Gandhi asked the gathering.

He also spoke about how the Congress, after coming to power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, waived farmers’ loans.

“When the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre and in Haryana, the MSP was hiked from time to time. Modi is not your Chowkidar, not Gurgaon’s chowkidar,” he said, claiming that the prime minister was a ‘chowkidar’ of a “big” industrialist.

Referring to alleged Rafale scam, the Congress chief Rahul claimed that Modi gave Rs 30,000 crore to an industrialist’s company.

“Modi stole your Rs 30,000 crore and put it into his (industrialist) accounts,” he claimed.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Gandhi said, “To seek votes, whatever comes to Modi’s heart, he utters from the stage without applying the mind”.

Referring to Modi’s statement made from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Rahul said he said that the “elephant was sleeping” before he came to power.

Gandhi said Modi was trying to project as if nothing had happened in the country before the BJP came to power.

“Modi said nothing happened in the country before he came to power,” he said.

“Gurgaon was not developed by Narendra Modi, but its people, its youth, labourers, farmers. Gurgaon was world famous before you (Modi) came, it was an IT hub. What have you given to Gurgaon, what have you given to Gurgaon and its people. Did you bring Metro?” he asked.

“When Modi says from the ramparts of the Red Fort that elephant was sleeping before he came, he insults you, your parents, your forefathers. The country is not built by one person, but crores of its people. Its farmers, labourers, mothers and sisters build this nation.

“Gurgaon is an example where people of various castes and communities co-exist peacefully. Before the BJP came, people lived peacefully in entire country. Wherever Modi goes, he spreads hatred, speaks lies,” he alleged.

Congress president further accused the PM of “destroying” small trade and businesses with demonetisation and GST that he described as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax.’

“Entire Gurgaon knows how adversely these decisions hit them. Fugitives were given money and they fled the country,” he claimed.

He also said no farmer who failed to repay his loan will be arrested if the Congress comes to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Hardworking farmers of this country tell me that when they take loans and are unable to pay, they have to go to jails.

But rich industrialists, who borrow money and don’t repay and then flee the country, are not caught.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi ‘chowkidar’ of his industrialist ‘friends’, says Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition