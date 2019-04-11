PM Modi charges Congress with ‘Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala’

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 4:16 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday slammed the Congress for indulging in corruption and said a new scam "Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala" by it has come to the fore.

Criticising the Congress for indulging in vote bank politics, Modi said had it wanted they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday slammed the Congress for indulging in corruption and said a new scam “Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala” by it has come to the fore. In the new scam crores of rupees meant for nutrition of poor children and expectant mothers have been seized even even as old cases og corruption against it are still on, he told an rally here. The “naamdari parivar” (famed family) is engaged in corruption and has made it a way a life for which its members are now on bail, but they call the “chowkidar a chor”, he said.

“There is a Tughlaq Road in Delhi and there is a bungalow there where a big leader lives. During the last few days, a game involving several crores of rupees is being played. Sack loads of currency notes are being recovered from those people who are connected with this bungalow,” he said. “This is the Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala and Congress indulges in corruption to win elections … If they do not loot, how will they fight elections ? “It is a sin to vote for such people,” Modi said adding Congress has compromised the security of the nation by demanding proof of attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

READ ALSO | Mamata Banerjee claims India’s Independence, Constitution under threat in BJP regime

Criticising the Congress for indulging in vote bank politics, Modi said had it wanted they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. “But they kept the issues burning deliberately for their vested interests.”

The Congress allowed infiltration to ensure that their vote bank remained intact. “But this chowkidar will ensure that infiltration is stopped to protect the interests of the people of Assam and North East … We will ensure Indo-Bangla border fencing is completed soon, that there are no names of foreigners in the National Register of Citizens and no genuine Indians are left out,” he added.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi charges Congress with ‘Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition