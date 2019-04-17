PM Modi biopic: Election Commission officials likely to watch Vivek Oberoi starrer film today

By: | Updated: April 17, 2019 3:06 PM

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22.

PM Modi biopic, Election Commission, Vivek Oberoi, Supreme Court, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Omung Kumar, PM modi biopic release dateThe EC had on Wednesday last banned the screening of the biopic during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in electronic media. (IE)

Officials of the Election Commission, drawn from its model code and legal divisions, are likely to watch the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday on the directions of the Supreme Court. The EC has asked the producers of the film to arrange for a screening for a committee set up for the purpose. The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission to watch the full biopic on Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by April 19.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for film producers who challenged the EC’s ban on the release, said the poll panel banned it just by watching the promo and did not watch the full movie.

The EC had on Wednesday last banned the screening of the biopic during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in electronic media.

Acting on the complaints of political parties, including the Congress, the poll panel had asserted that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field should not be displayed in areas where Model Code of Conduct was in force. The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi’s rise to power from his humble beginnings.

