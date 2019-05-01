PM Modi attacks SP-BSP, says they misused names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia

By: |
Ayodhya | Published: May 1, 2019 2:40:34 PM

In a scathing attack against alliance partners SP and BSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said they had done nothing for the poor and misused the names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia.

Addressing a rally in Gosaiganj, about 25 km from this temple town, the prime minister said his is the only government that thinks of the poor. (BJP)

In a scathing attack against alliance partners SP and BSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said they had done nothing for the poor and misused the names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia. Addressing a rally in Gosaiganj, about 25 km from this temple town, the prime minister said his is the only government that thinks of the poor.

“Behenji (Mayawati) used Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name but acted against his ideals. In the same way, the SP took Lohia’s name at every step but sullied the image of the socialist leader,” he said. Modi accused the Samajwadi Party of destroying the law and order of Uttar Pradesh during its rule. “They talk about Lohia but do nothing for the poor,” he said, referring to the socialist leader.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP have joined hands to contest elections in the state. Buoyed by the Balakot air strikes, the prime minister said security is the biggest issue. Recalling bomb blasts in Ayodhya, Faizabad and other places, he said they have now become a thing of the past. Modi also said tourist spots are being developed under the Ramayana circuit.

Gosaiganj falls in Ambedkar Nagar constituency, which votes on May 12, the sixth and penultimate phase of the polls. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi attacks SP-BSP, says they misused names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition