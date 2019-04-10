PM Modi accuses Congress of election scam, looting money of poor

By: | Updated: April 10, 2019 2:26 PM

The CBDT, that frames policy for the I-T department, had said the department has also detected a trail of Rs 20 crore suspect cash allegedly being moved to the "headquarters of a major political party in Delhi" from the house of an important person who lives on Tughlaq Road, home to many VIPs.

Narendra Modi, Tughlaq road election scam, income Tax Department, kamal nath, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya PradeshAddressing a poll rally at Junagadh in Gujarat, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress, saying it is known by many names as far as scams are concerned. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of a “Tughlaq road election scam” where money meant for poor, pregnant women was looted from people. Notably, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s official residence is on the Tughlaq Road in New Delhi. The Income Tax Department recently conducted raids on close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath and others in four states on Sunday.

The CBDT, that frames policy for the I-T department, had said the department has also detected a trail of Rs 20 crore suspect cash allegedly being moved to the “headquarters of a major political party in Delhi” from the house of an important person who lives on Tughlaq Road, home to many VIPs.

Also read: Voter List 2019: Electoral search website down? Here’s how you can search your name on voters’ list without EPIC number

Addressing a poll rally at Junagadh in Gujarat, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress, saying it is known by many names as far as scams are concerned. “Now it has got a new name, but with proofs. The Congress is indulging in a ‘Tughlaq Road Chunavi ghotala’, where money meant for the poor is being usurped for their own leaders. Money meant for pregnant women is looted,” Modi said.

He said the Congress in its manifesto says everybody should get bail even if they commit serious crime. “For whom is this provision, is it for your leaders? In the last five years, I have brought them to the doors of jail and if you give me next five years, they will be inside,” Modi said. Taking a dig at the Income Tax raids on Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s aides, he said after Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh has become the new ATM for the Congress.

“The situation in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is no different. Congress is only interested to come to power to loot people,” he said. Taking a jibe at the Congress, Modi said while the air strikes were conducted against Pakistan, it affected the opposition party in India. He said the country can only prosper when it is secure.

“Modi wants to remove terrorism and they want to remove Modi. There is no abuse left which the Congress has not used against your son, your chowkidar,” he added. Slamming the Congress further, Modi said the party supports those who want to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and want a separate prime minister for the region.

“Our jawans have lost their lives there only for the security of common man. There is no state in the country from which jawans haven’t lost their lives,” he said. Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution during the freedom struggle, Modi said Patel asked the Army to take the situation under control amidst mayhem then while (former prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehru kept on looking. “Had he (Sardar Patel) not been there, India would not have even got the Kashmir which it has now,” he said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. PM Modi accuses Congress of election scam, looting money of poor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition