Piyush Goyal may become full-time Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley ‘Minister Without Portfolio’: Report

Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the second term on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of leaders of BIMSTEC nations. Besides Modi, a host of NDA leaders will also be administered the oath of the office and secrecy by the President. With this, the process of forming a new Cabinet will begin which is set to witness a significant makeover. Given the huge mandate Narendra Modi led alliance has received in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi faces a tough task to do the best to fulfill aspirations of people and also give equal representation to alliance leaders in the new Council of Ministers which will see many new faces. Amid all this, speculation is rife that senior BJP leader and outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may not be joining the new government due to continuous deterioration in his health. A report in news agency IANS said that in such a scenario, Modi may give the Finance portfolio to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who briefly served as Finance Minister last year in Jaitley's absence. Though other names are also doing the rounds, Goyal who is a chartered accountant and a former investment banker appears to be the favourite of Modi for the North Block office and could be the next full-time Finance Minister of the country. It also said that since the Budget is around the corner and reviving the country's economy is the top priority of the government, Modi may not go for a new face. Notably, Piyush Goyal, one of the best performing ministers in the previous Modi government, had presented the interim Budget during his term as Finance Minister. In such a scenario, Goyal may be the choice for the role as he has already worked in the ministry. The report said that Jaitley who is keeping unwell for more than a year is likely to be made 'Minister Without Portfolio'.