People of Delhi will decide whether they see me as their son or a terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it is for the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider him their son, brother, or a terrorist. “Today I’m leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother, or consider me a terrorist,” Kejriwal told reporters.
The AAP National Convenor’s remarks come in response to a BJP leader allegedly calling him a “terrorist” at an election rally here. “I have put my life on the line for the country,” he said. He also said he went on a hunger strike against corruption despite being diabetic.
“I’m a diabetic. I take insulin four times a day. If a person with diabetes is on insulin and doesn’t eat anything for 3-4 hrs, they collapse and can even die. In such a situation, I have done hunger strike against corruption twice, once for 15 days and then 10 days,” he said.
