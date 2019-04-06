People are being taught a new definition of patriotism: Sonia Gandhi

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 5:16 PM

On the Congress's poll promises, Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementations.

She said the country’s soul is being crushed through well-planned conspiracy, which is a matter of concern. (File)

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi Saturday launched an offensive on the Modi government, saying people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots. Speaking at an event here, Gandhi alleged the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away.

“Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots,” Gandhi said.

She said the country’s soul is being crushed through well-planned conspiracy, which is a matter of concern.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to fulfil its duty of enforcing rule of law in the country.

On the Congress’s poll promises, Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementations.

“I have no doubts about the promises we have made. After our government is formed, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation,” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. People are being taught a new definition of patriotism: Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition