‘Patriotism is in our blood’: Dharmendra bats for Sunny Deol, says son will serve nation just like he did

Earlier today, Sunny Deol filed his nomination papers for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. After filing the papers, the Bollywood actor made a brief four-minute speech in which he called himself a 'patriot' who doesn' know much about politics.

Deol joined the BJP last week and was handed a ticket by the party the same evening.

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday said that patriotism runs in his family’s blood and Sunny Deol, his son and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, will serve the nation just like he did. Deol joined the BJP last week and was handed a ticket by the party the same evening.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmendra said: “We don’t know the ABC of politics but patriotism is in our blood. We will serve the nation. What I did in Bikaner you can go and see, Sunny (Deol) will also serve the nation.” Dharmendra was also in the BJP and served as a Member of Parliament representing Bikaner in Rajasthan from 2004 to 2009.

Earlier today, Sunny Deol filed his nomination papers for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. After filing the papers, the Bollywood actor made a brief four-minute speech in which he called himself a ‘patriot’ who doesn’ know much about politics. He thanked the people of Gurdaspur and said, “I am here because you invited me. My father told me that you stay in the heart of each person in Punjab — son, go there and they will shower you with love. I want to tell you that I love you a lot.”

Deol also admitted that he is a novice in politics. “Look, I don’t know much about politics but I am a patriot…I have come here to connect with you because I want our Punjab and our country to scale new heights…all of you join me and we will fight together and win,” he said.

The action star also promised that he would never leave the people of Gurdaspur. He said: “I am saying from my heart that whatever you need, I will fulfill that. I belong to you and will never go anywhere else.”

Sunny Deol is taking on sitting Congress MP and party candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP’s Peter Masih and PDA’s Lal Chand. Polling on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the seventh and final phase on May 19.

