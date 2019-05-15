Patna Sahib election result: In Kayastha vs Kayastha battle, BJP faces challenge to keep its vote-bank intact

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 12:15:26 PM

Patna Sahib election 2019 result: Both Shatrughan Sinha (Congress) and Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) hail from Bihar and come from Kayastha caste. The Patna Sahib seat is also considered a safe seat for the candidates from the Kayastha community.

Patna Sahib election result, Patna Sahib candidates, Patna Sahib resultPatna Sahib Lok Sabha seat is a stronghold of the BJP. The Kaystha caste has a strong dominance here.

Patna Sahib Lok Sabha election result 2019: Among the 40 parliamentary contituencies in Bihar, Patna Sahib is among the most keenly watched contests in the state. At stake here is the prestige of two political bigwigs – ex-BJP veteran Shatrughan Sinha and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. While Sinha quit the BJP after being snubbed for a ticket over his continuous criticism of the party leadership, Ravi Shankar Prasad is in fray for the first time in a Lok Sabha election.

Located in Patna district, the constituency covers six Assembly segments — Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib and Fatuha. Out of the six Assembly seats, five of them have BJP MLAs and one has an RJD MLA (Fatuha). Until 2008, there was only one parliamentary seat in Patna district – Patna. However, the district was awarded two seats (Pataliputra and Patna Sahib) in 2008 after the delimitation process in the same year.

The Patna Sahib seat is currently held by actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, now a BJP rebel. The two-time Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib had defeated RJD’s Vijay Kumar by over 1.65 lakh votes in 2009 and Congress’ Kunal Singh by over 2.65 lakh votes in 2014. This time, however, equations have changed and Sinha who joined the Congress in April is facing a direct challenge from his ex-party colleague and outgoing Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Sinha entered politics by contesting a by-election to New Delhi parliamentary seat against Congress’ Rajesh Khanna in 1991. He, however, lost to Khanna by a margin of 25,000 votes. He was a member of Rajya Sabha between 1996 and 2008. Sinha is seeking election for the consecutive term from Patna Sahib but on a Congress ticket.

On the other hand, Prasad is contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Prasad, a designated senior advocate in the Supreme Court, has been a member of Rajya Sabha since 2000. He had also served as MoS for Coal and Mines during the Vajpayee government.

Both Sinha and Prasad hail from Bihar and come from Kayastha caste. The Patna Sahib seat is also considered a safe seat for the candidates from the Kayastha community. The BJP is hopeful that upper caste voters will once again vote in favour of its candidate.

According to Election Commission data, Patna Sahib had 19,46,249 registered electors (1,052,278 male and 893,971 female). The constituency saw a 45.33% turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The constituency has a sizeable population of upper castes and Sikhs who are a traditional supporter of the BJP.

Prasad and the BJP have left no stone unturned during the campaigning. On May 11, BJP president Amit Shah held a roadshow to seek support for Prasad. Also, yoga guru Baba Ramdev campaigned for Prasad and accompanied him at the time of filing nomination papers. Prasad also visited different localities and villages and has managed to establish personal communication with the people. Interestingly, the VVPAT system with EVMs was used for the first time in Patna Sahib during the 2014 general elections.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Patna Sahib election result: In Kayastha vs Kayastha battle, BJP faces challenge to keep its vote-bank intact
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition