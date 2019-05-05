Patient with Ayushman card denied treatment by Amethi hospital: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that an Amethi hospital whose trusty is from Gandhi family denied treatment to a person because he was carrying Ayushman Bharat card given by his government. Addressing a rally in Gwalior, the prime minister said: "There's a hospital in Amethi whose trustee is a member from Namdar family. A few days ago, a person fighting death went to this hospital carrying Ayushman card. But he was told that this is not Modi hospital where Ayushman card will work." "And what is sad that the man who was denied treatment is no more in the world.people who are responsible for the poor man's death should be punished," the prime minister said. He further said that this was not happening only in Amethi. "Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the Congress is in power the people are not getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat," the prime minister said. \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091a\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0964 \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0906\u091c \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e #HarGharModiKeSaath pic.twitter.com\/MTB0XNjJ1o \u2014 BJP (@BJP4India) May 5, 2019 However, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Director SM Choudhary denied the allegation saying the patient did not bring the Ayushman Bharat card with him. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said that the charges were baseless as the hospital has treated 200 patients under the scheme so far. His statement came hours after union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani shared a video in which a man claimed that his uncle was denied treatment even though he had Ayushman Bharat card. The man said that the officials there said that it was Rahul Gandhi's hospital and Ayushman card will not work there.