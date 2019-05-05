Patient with Ayushman card denied treatment by Amethi hospital: PM Modi

By: |
Updated: May 5, 2019 9:45:14 PM

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said that the charges were baseless as the hospital has treated 200 patients under the scheme so far.

Ayushman card, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Ayushman Bharat card, Lok sabha elections, general elections, india newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that an Amethi hospital whose trusty is from Gandhi family denied treatment to a person because he was carrying Ayushman Bharat card given by his government. Addressing a rally in Gwalior, the prime minister said: “There’s a hospital in Amethi whose trustee is a member from Namdar family. A few days ago, a person fighting death went to this hospital carrying Ayushman card. But he was told that this is not Modi hospital where Ayushman card will work.”

“And what is sad that the man who was denied treatment is no more in the world…people who are responsible for the poor man’s death should be punished,” the prime minister said. He further said that this was not happening only in Amethi. “Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the Congress is in power the people are not getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat,” the prime minister said.

However, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Director SM Choudhary denied the allegation saying the patient did not bring the Ayushman Bharat card with him.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said that the charges were baseless as the hospital has treated 200 patients under the scheme so far. His statement came hours after union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani shared a video in which a man claimed that his uncle was denied treatment even though he had Ayushman Bharat card. The man said that the officials there said that it was Rahul Gandhi’s hospital and Ayushman card will not work there.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Patient with Ayushman card denied treatment by Amethi hospital: PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition