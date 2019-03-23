Paresh Rawal decides not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Published: March 23, 2019 7:55 PM

Lok Sabha 2019 Paresh Rawal newsRawal had won from Ahmedabad East in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by over 3.25 lakh votes.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Film actor and Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha MP Paresh Rawal will not contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Gujarat state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said on Saturday.

Earlier, Rawal tweeted he had informed the party “months in advance” that he would not contest the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

“Paresh Rawal ji has conveyed to the party that he will not contest the elections. In the last five years, despite being very busy as an actor, he has given time for his constituency. He will continue to work for the party,” Vaghani told reporters in Ahmedabad.

In a tweet, Rawal said, “I request media and friends not to speculate about my nomination. I had informed the party
months in advance of my decision to not contest LS elections. I, however, remain a loyal member of BJP and a staunch supporter of @narendramodi.”

The Congress on its part has routinely alleged that Rawal was not devoting enough time to his constituency amid
his film commitments.

