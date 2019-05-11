Pamphlet war: Vendor claims was paid to distribute 300 smear note against AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 11:08:02 AM

Atishi, AAP's East Delhi candidate for Lok Sabha election, has accused her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir of being behind the whole episode.

atishi marlena, lok sabha electionsAAP?s East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena files a complaint with Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The pamphlet row between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi is just refusing to die down. In a latest revelation, a newspaper vendor has told The Indian Express that he was paid to distribute 300 pamphlets containing derogatory remarks about Atishi Marlena.

Atishi, AAP’s East Delhi candidate for Lok Sabha election, has accused her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir of being behind the whole episode. The cricketer-turned-politician has vehemently denied the charges and sent defamation notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Atishi, who approached the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) with her charges

“I received 300 of the pamphlets from a vendor early Thursday morning and put them between newspapers. My employees then distributed them to homes across A and C blocks, Yojana Vihar, and some houses in Savita Vihar.” a newspaper vendor in east Delhi’s Yojana Vihar told The Indian Express. Elaborating further, the vendor said he received the standard rate of Rs 15 per 100 pamphlets. These pamphlets were also given to a few vendors at Block B Vivek Vihar, where they gather at 5:30 every morning to collect newspaper, he added.

Also read: AAP’s Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, blames Gautam Gambhir | WATCH VIDEO

However, Ramakant, general secretary of the Newspaper Vendor Association has denied distributing the pamphlets to vendors. “These pamphlets were not distributed by our employees. We read the content of all pamphlets and we did not give these out. Some other people have done this,” he told the newspaper. Ramakant further said that for last eight days, his team had been inserting AAP pamphlets with Atishi’s accomplishments. A resident of Himvarsha Apartments in IP Extension, Shantha Balakrishnan, while confirming that she received pamphlets along with three newspapers said, “I didn’t pay heed to it at first but realised others must have also got it when I saw what had happened in the news.”

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Returning Officer has asked the police to register an FIR in the matter. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the police have received the complaint and were looking at whether a case can be registered in the matter.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Pamphlet war: Vendor claims was paid to distribute 300 smear note against AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition