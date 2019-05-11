Pamphlet war: Vendor claims was paid to distribute 300 smear note against AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi

The pamphlet row between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi is just refusing to die down. In a latest revelation, a newspaper vendor has told The Indian Express that he was paid to distribute 300 pamphlets containing derogatory remarks about Atishi Marlena. Atishi, AAP's East Delhi candidate for Lok Sabha election, has accused her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir of being behind the whole episode. The cricketer-turned-politician has vehemently denied the charges and sent defamation notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Atishi, who approached the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) with her charges \u201cI received 300 of the pamphlets from a vendor early Thursday morning and put them between newspapers. My employees then distributed them to homes across A and C blocks, Yojana Vihar, and some houses in Savita Vihar.\u201d a newspaper vendor in east Delhi\u2019s Yojana Vihar told The Indian Express. Elaborating further, the vendor said he received the standard rate of Rs 15 per 100 pamphlets. These pamphlets were also given to a few vendors at Block B Vivek Vihar, where they gather at 5:30 every morning to collect newspaper, he added. Also read: AAP\u2019s Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, blames Gautam Gambhir | WATCH VIDEO However, Ramakant, general secretary of the Newspaper Vendor Association has denied distributing the pamphlets to vendors. \u201cThese pamphlets were not distributed by our employees. We read the content of all pamphlets and we did not give these out. Some other people have done this,\u201d he told the newspaper. Ramakant further said that for last eight days, his team had been inserting AAP pamphlets with Atishi\u2019s accomplishments. A resident of Himvarsha Apartments in IP Extension, Shantha Balakrishnan, while confirming that she received pamphlets along with three newspapers said, \u201cI didn\u2019t pay heed to it at first but realised others must have also got it when I saw what had happened in the news.\u201d Meanwhile, the East Delhi Returning Officer has asked the police to register an FIR in the matter. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the police have received the complaint and were looking at whether a case can be registered in the matter.