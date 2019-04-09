Opposing bail plea, CBI asks SC not to allow Lalu Yadav to pursue political activities

Lalu Yadav is currently lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a counter affidavit in the Supreme Court strongly opposing the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. In its counter affidavit, the probe agency said that the Lalu has sought bail to pursue political activities which must not be granted.

The agency, while providing lists of politicians who met Lalu at the Ranchi hospital, said that the conduct of RJD president shows he must not be granted any relief. It handed that the RJD chief might get involved in political activities and misuse the grant of bail.

“During the period in which the petitioner (Lalu Yadav) remained in hospital, he is not only granted a special paying ward with all facilities but he is virtually conducting his political activities from there which would be clear form the list of visitors,” the CBI said as per PTI.

Appearing in the top court, the agency added that Lalu Yadav who claimed of being unwell, so much so that he can’t even remain in jail, has suddenly become physically fit and is seeking bail.

“It is submitted that simultaneous raising of pleas for bails on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a party president in ensuing Lok Sabha elections are mutually contradictory and manifest that in the garb of bail on medical ground the petitioner, in essence, wants to pursue his political activities which is impermissible in law,” the CBI added.

Lalu Yadav is currently lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail. He has challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by Jharkhand High Court on January 10.

Three cases in which Lalu has been convicted are connected to Rs 900-crore fodder scam. The case is related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department during the early 1990s when Jharkhand was a part of Bihar.