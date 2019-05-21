Operation Kamal 2.0: Will Congress-JDS alliance crumble in Karnataka after Lok Sabha results?

Days after exit poll results predicted the second term for Narendra Modi, political scenarios appear to be changing fast in Congress-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. While Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is so far comfortably placed with the majority, the situation is totally different for the Congress in Karnataka where it has extended support to the JD(S), the party with least number of seats in the state. While the BJP has 103 seats, the party with the largest tally in the state, the grand old party is the second largest with 80 seats. To form a government, a party needs 113 seats in the 224-member House. Reports suggest that all is not well in the Congress-JD(S) alliance. Though the coalition has been in trouble since day one, both the parties have managed to survive with one side or the other backing off from pulling the plug at the last moment. But as the Lok Sabha results get closer, the fissures have begun to resurface suggesting an imminent split if the saffron party takes charge in the national capital. Senior Congress leader Roshan Baig today hinted at the possible crumbling of the alliance in Karnataka. He has claimed that the portfolios were sold in Karnataka. "How can I blame (CM) Kumaraswamy for it? He wasn't allowed to function. From day one, Siddaramaiah said- I'm going to be CM," Baig was quoted as saying by ANI. He called Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal a 'buffoon' and said: "I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show of Gundu Rao.The result is this." The Congress legislator further said that no seats were given to Christians and only one seat was given to Muslims in Karnataka. "I am upset with this, we have been used," he added. KC Venugopal is Karnataka Congress in-charge while Siddaramaiah is the former chief minister of the state. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the cracks in the coalition and said that there was a new political development in the state and everyone knows about it. "When results are out, he (Venugopal) will discuss our options with senior leaders," he said while speaking to ANI. This is the first time a senior Congress leader has acknowledged differences between the two coalition partners who have not been at ease from the very beginning. JD(S) patriarch HD Devegowda and Kumaraswamy have on multiple platforms admitted that some state Congress leaders were trying to create a parallel power center. In January this year, Deve Gowda had even asked the high-command to intervene before it was too late.