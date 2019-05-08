One BJP and Yuva Vahini worker should be present at each booth, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked for the presence of at least one worker of the BJP and fringe group Hindu Yuva Vahini at every electoral booth on polling day. In a joint meeting of the BJP and Hindu Yuva Vahini workers here, Adityanath told them to bring people to the booth and make them vote. During the meet, in which 15 out of 115 booth presidents were absent, the BJP leader asked the party workers to become active instead of the formality of merely working on paper. The chief minister told them to do door-to-door campaigning, have voter lists and resolve poll-related issues. "Booth is the primary unit for winning election and PM Modi says when each worker and booth president wins his booth, election would be won," Adityanath said. "One BJP and one HYV worker each should remain present at every booth, he said. "If you could ensure 70 per cent polling, the city (Gorakhpur) could give a lead of at least 1.5-2 lakh to the party nominee." "When the Election Commission restricted me after the Bajrangbali statement, I decided to visit Bajrangbali temple wherever I found," Adityanath said. He told them to make the voters aware of the development work.