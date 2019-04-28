Once on the sidelines, Pakistani Hindus hold sway in Jodhpur Lok Sabha polls

Dhanji Bagra and his wife Bhanbai with their granddaughter Ruhi at their home in Bhagwatipara area of Rajkot are among around 600 Pakistani Hindu immigrants living in Gujarat, who have been granted Indian citizenship since 2015, are first-time voters in India. And now, Pakistani Hindus living in Jodhpur have emerged as an important vote bank, with manifestos of political parties promising to fulfill their basic needs like water and electricity. (Express)