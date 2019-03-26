On tough Bhopal turf, Digvijaya Singh’s challenge to PM Modi and a message for Priyanka Gandhi

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh has thrown a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest against him from the the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. Singh said that every election is difficult and he is ready to face anyone from the BJP camp including Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

The reaction comes in the backdrop of news reports doing the rounds that BJP was mulling to field Shivraj Singh from Bhopal, a seat which the BJP has won since 1989.

“Prime Minister should contest against from Bhopal. Be it Shivraj Singh or Sadhvi, I am ready to contest against anyone,” he said.

Notably, Digvijaya wanted to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat but Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s challenge to him to contest from the toughest seat forced him to enter the fray from Bhopal.

The BJP is yet to declare the name of its candidate to contest from Bhopal on its symbol. Initially, the party was mulling to name Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, a seat represented by outgoing External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who has opted out of the electoral race. But Congress’s decision to field Digvijaya is believed to have delayed the BJP’s decision.

If reports are to go by, the RSS was also weighing on the name of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur who was acquitted of all charges in the Malegaon blasts recently.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya also said that he wants Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for him in Bhopal. “I want Priyanka Gandhi to visit Bhopal to campaign. This will give help the Congress strengthen its base in the state,” he said.

The Congress won the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh last December by a thin margin and is hopeful of a change in its fortune in the upcoming general elections. During the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 27 of the 29 parliamentary seats in Mdhya Pradesh. The two seats where Congress won were of Kamal Nath (Chhindwara) and Jyotiradityana Scindia (Guna.)