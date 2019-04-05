On RSS turf Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi says country’s ‘chowkidar’ will be in jail after elections

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Nagpur on Friday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged involvement in corruption in the Rafale deal. Addressing an election rally on RSS’ turf Nagpur on Thursday, Rahul promised that if his party regains power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the new government will initiate an inquiry and that the ‘chowkidar’ would be in jail.

“Did you see a chowkidar outside a labour’s house? No. Anil Ambani has thousands of chowkidars to guard whatever he has stolen. Earlier, the slogan was ‘achhe din aayenge’ but after five years it changed to chokidar chor hai. I am telling you, an inquiry will be done after the elections and the other chowkidar will be in jail,” he said while referring to Modi’s exhortation to everyone to become a chowkidar (watchman).

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says in Nagpur, Maharashtra, “after elections, there will be an inquiry, the ‘chowkidaar’ will go to jail”. (04.04.19) pic.twitter.com/MWDDma4m57 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019



On Thursday, Rahul was in Nagpur to seek votes in favour of Congress’ Nagpur and Ramtek candidates Nana Patole and Kishor Gajbhiye, respectively. In Nagpur, Patole is challenging the candidature of BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

In his entire speech, Rahul kept his focus on corruption in Rafale deal, unemployment and agrarian crisis to target the Modi government. He said that the Prime Minister was directly involved in signing the deal with French government and then Defence minister Manohar Parrikar had no idea about the negotiations.

This, Rahul said, had been mentioned in documents of Defence ministry and Parrikar had also said it in so many words.

“Parrikar knew some fraud had taken place in the deal,” he opined.

Modi had launched ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign to counter Congress president’s ‘chowkidar chor hai’ campaign. PM Modi’s appeal to everyone to join the campaign became successful with crores of people including Union ministers adding chowkidar prefix to their names on Twitter.