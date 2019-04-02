Omar Abdullah, Gautam Gambhir indulge in Twitter spat over ex-CM’s ‘separate PM’ remark

Omar Abdullah (Left) and Gautam Gambhir (Right – PTI image)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and former India cricketer and BJP’s new entrant Gautam Gambhir were involved in a bitter verbal duel on Twitter on Tuesday over. The spat between the two was seen a day after Abdullah’s call for restoring a separate prime ministerial post for Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after Gambhir’s tweet, Abdullah shot back saying, “I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn’t very good at it. You don’t know very much about J&K, it’s history or the role of J&K National Conference in shaping that history. Yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL.”

Gambhir than tweeted back saying, “Never mind your lack of cricketing prowess but Kashmiris and our country would have been well served if you knew a thing or two about selfless governance. By the way history is always consistent but perspectives are subjective. Better clean ur reading glasses”.

Gambhir joined the BJP on March 22 and is expected to contest the Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi constituency.

Omar Abdullah , while addressing a rally in Bandipore on Monday had pointed out that unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India on certain conditions. “To keep our identity…we said we will have our own identity, our own constitution, and our own flag. At that time, we had also kept our own Sadar-e-Riyasat and the Prime Minister, which they removed. Inshallah, we will also get that back,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.