Odisha Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners

Odisha Lok Sabha election results- Full List of Winners: Odisha is one of the states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to make inroads for quite some time. Has it succeeded in its mission and could it spring a major surprise in this election? Presently, the state is being ruled by Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The BJD had swept the state by bagging 20 out of 21 parliamentary seats with over 44 per cent vote share in the last Lok Sabha polls in 2014. The Congress was the second largest party in terms of its vote share but could not win even a single seat. The saffron party managed to win one seat and secured 21.50 per cent vote share. Lok Sabha election 2019: Full coverage Despite being the second largest party till 2014, the Congress has slipped to the third position in terms of popularity in Odisha. Now, the main contest in the state is between BJD and BJP. Exit-poll results have predicted somewhere between 12 to 17 seats for the BJP in the eastern state. Odisha Lok Sabha election: Key candidates Among the high-profile contests are Jual Oram vs Sunita Biswal vs George Tirkey in Sundargarh, Baijayant Panda vs Anubhav Mohanty vs Dharanidhar Nayak in Kendrapara, Sambit Patra vs Pinaki Mishra vs Satya Prakash Nayak in Puri, Aparajita Sarangi vs Arup Mohan Patnaik vs Janardana Patil in Bhubaneswar, and Pratap Sarangi vs Rabindra Kumar Jena vs Navajyoti Patnaik in Balasore. Full List of Winners, MPs in Odisha: Bargarh: Sundargarh: Sambalpur: Keonjhar: Mayurbhanj: Balasore: Bhadrak: Jajpur: Dhenkanal: Bolangir: Kalahandi: Nabarangpur: Kandhamal: Cuttack: Kendrapara: Jagatsinghpur: Puri: Bhubaneswar: Aska: Berhampur: Koraput: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is facing very strong anti-incumbency. He has been ruling the state for over two decades uninterrupted. Some senior leaders who were also founding members have left the party alleging serious charges of corruption against the top leadership which is allegedly being guided by a bureaucrat. It has been said that Naveen has replaced experienced leaders with some bureaucrats who have virtually taken over the party functions. The BJP has succeeded in inducting many of those leaders who left the BJD in recent past.\u00a0One such leader is Baijayant Panda who was once Naveen's key man in Delhi is now playing for the saffron party.